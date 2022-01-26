NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NEP traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.96. 3,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,603. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $88.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,574 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

