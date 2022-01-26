NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) released its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.11.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Camden National Bank boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

