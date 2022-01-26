NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues Earnings Results

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $147.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.