Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.10% of Nexstar Media Group worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

NXST stock opened at $159.42 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.52 and a 52 week high of $171.61. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.46%.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $224,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 506,757 shares of company stock valued at $86,346,889 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

