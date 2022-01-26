NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Shares Down 11.7%

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE) was down 11.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 120,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 88,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 21.57 and a quick ratio of 19.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.70.

About NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE)

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NEXE Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXE Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.