New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 45,166 Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,166 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTXR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 321.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,124,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $6,852,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 484.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,298,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,898,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 909,255 shares during the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTXR opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Citius Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

