New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 13,639 Shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,639 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ChromaDex were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 14.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 106,207 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 3.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 11.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 84,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

CDXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. ChromaDex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a negative net margin of 42.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

