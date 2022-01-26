New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 13,262 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,262 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $36,498,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,704,000 after buying an additional 458,773 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 838,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after buying an additional 333,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 188,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 676,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after buying an additional 177,720 shares in the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $66,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOI opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $360.89 million, a PE ratio of -71.82 and a beta of 1.78.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -381.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

