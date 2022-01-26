New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,747 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 10,331.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 155,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 445,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 95,131 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,027,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,855,000 after buying an additional 63,522 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 59.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 50,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,614,000 after buying an additional 42,870 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCRR. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

TCRR stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $131.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.15.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

