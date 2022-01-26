New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases New Stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth $5,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth $2,058,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth $8,232,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth $4,086,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IAS shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ IAS opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

