New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $111,000 Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,562 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,853 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in FutureFuel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 11.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 4.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 26.8% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 39,304 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

FF opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $341.79 million, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.76. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.55%.

In related news, Director Donald C. Bedell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

