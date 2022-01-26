New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.87 Million

Equities analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to post $33.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.25 million. New York Mortgage Trust reported sales of $25.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year sales of $126.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.40 million to $128.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $161.38 million, with estimates ranging from $143.20 million to $179.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow New York Mortgage Trust.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 118.27% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

NYMT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.65. 4,058,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,305. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 18.94 and a quick ratio of 18.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 432.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.