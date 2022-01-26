New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading Down 5.2%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) shares dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 493,163 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,631,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

NGD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. increased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in New Gold by 53.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in New Gold by 18.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in New Gold by 63.5% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in New Gold by 53.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 17,926 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in New Gold by 1.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,142,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 17,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

