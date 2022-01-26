Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $75.86

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.86 and last traded at $76.84, with a volume of 5406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.87.

NVRO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.08.

Get Nevro alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.98.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle purchased 2,400 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman purchased 20,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,706,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,400 shares of company stock worth $2,109,772. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 476.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Nevro by 7,028.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nevro by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Nevro Company Profile (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.