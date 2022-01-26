Neutrino USD 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $32.57 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002572 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $516.51 million and approximately $32.57 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00050456 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.95 or 0.06856249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00055512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,001.68 or 0.99676431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00050468 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 526,733,213 coins and its circulating supply is 526,732,619 coins. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars.

