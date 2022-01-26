Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) released its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($1.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

NAVI stock opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.71. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66.

Get Navient alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navient stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 224.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 774,347 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Navient worth $21,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.