Navcoin (NAV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $66,692.00

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.63 million and approximately $66,692.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 34.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002607 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002488 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016086 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007807 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,700,740 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

