National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Announces $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

National Retail Properties has raised its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 33 consecutive years. National Retail Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 116.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect National Retail Properties to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.7%.

NYSE:NNN opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Retail Properties stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 130,339 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of National Retail Properties worth $44,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

