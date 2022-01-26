National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

NATI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NATI opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.37. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $47.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.10 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.01%.

In other news, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $98,658.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 15,167 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 555.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 67,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

