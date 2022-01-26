National Grid (LON:NG) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,050 ($14.17) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NG. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut National Grid to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,040 ($14.03) to GBX 1,100 ($14.84) in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,053.45 ($14.21).

Shares of LON NG opened at GBX 1,081.20 ($14.59) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £39.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30. National Grid has a 1-year low of GBX 805.40 ($10.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,099.81 ($14.84). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,044.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 973.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a GBX 17.21 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.57%.

In other National Grid news, insider Ian Livingston acquired 1,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,067 ($14.40) per share, for a total transaction of £19,611.46 ($26,459.07). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,882 shares of company stock worth $2,005,701.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

