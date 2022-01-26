National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $7,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,647,000 after buying an additional 154,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,802,000 after purchasing an additional 677,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,310,000 after purchasing an additional 322,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,028,000 after purchasing an additional 77,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,815,000 after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In other National Fuel Gas news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $441,791.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,962 shares of company stock worth $1,306,164. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.83. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $65.95.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

NFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

