National Bankshares Raises Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$172.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$163.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$138.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian National Railway to C$170.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$154.68.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down C$3.28 on Wednesday, hitting C$151.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,184. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$125.00 and a twelve month high of C$168.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$159.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$149.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57. The stock has a market cap of C$107.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,942,149.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.