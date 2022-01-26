National Bank Financial Weighs in on Alamos Gold Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

AGI has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alamos Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.71.

AGI stock opened at C$9.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -146.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.35. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$8.30 and a one year high of C$11.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.62.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$249.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.06 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is -153.23%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

