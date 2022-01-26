Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $54.15. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $53.44, with a volume of 2,936 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.91. The stock has a market cap of $219.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.41.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $32.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATH. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 30,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 39,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 374.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 244,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,943,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile (NASDAQ:NATH)

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

