Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $100.00. The stock traded as low as $60.70 and last traded at $60.95, with a volume of 2795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.74.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.82.

Get Natera alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $769,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,307,053.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,115 shares of company stock valued at $13,494,651. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Natera by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.28 and its 200-day moving average is $104.28.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

Natera Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.