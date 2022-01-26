MYDA Advisors LLC Trims Position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

MYDA Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 39,701 shares during the quarter. Noodles & Company accounts for about 0.8% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of Noodles & Company worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Noodles & Company by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDLS stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,303. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $382.42 million, a P/E ratio of 94.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NDLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

