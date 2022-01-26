MYDA Advisors LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

MYDA Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. FMR LLC raised its position in Avalara by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 451,803 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Avalara by 180.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 508,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,353,000 after acquiring an additional 327,455 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Avalara during the second quarter worth about $48,693,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Avalara by 17.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,720,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,376,000 after acquiring an additional 255,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Avalara by 44.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,092,000 after buying an additional 246,263 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

AVLR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.25.

AVLR traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $101.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,668. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.04 and a beta of 0.72. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.22 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $754,176.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $385,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,302 shares of company stock worth $7,236,157. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.