MYDA Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAYU)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAYU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

Separately, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,218,000.

Shares of CLAYU remained flat at $$10.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22.

