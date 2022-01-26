MYDA Advisors LLC Purchases 33,275 Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

MYDA Advisors LLC raised its position in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,275 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Century Casinos stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.68. 543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Century Casinos had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $116.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Century Casinos Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

