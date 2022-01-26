MYDA Advisors LLC Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

MYDA Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100,917 shares during the period. Criteo accounts for approximately 1.5% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Criteo by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Criteo by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRTO traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,689. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.82.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $441,390.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

