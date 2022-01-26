MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,274 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896,662 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 44.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,646,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,826,000 after buying an additional 142,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,622,000 after buying an additional 3,699,679 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $300,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,864. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.71. 112,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,126,721. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.98. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 2.39.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

