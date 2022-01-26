Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,693,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,979,000 after purchasing an additional 63,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,043,000 after acquiring an additional 47,033 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 647,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,293,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,671,000 after acquiring an additional 111,974 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIX stock opened at $88.26 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.29 and a 1-year high of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.13.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $288,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 21,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $1,915,373.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,155 shares of company stock valued at $13,759,358 over the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

