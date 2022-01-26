Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 950 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.79%.

HP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

