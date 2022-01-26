Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 240 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 13.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 910,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,348,000 after purchasing an additional 109,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 875,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,805,000 after purchasing an additional 27,193 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 43.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 503,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,228,000 after buying an additional 151,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,684,000 after buying an additional 17,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 409,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,724,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $770,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $440,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st.

DORM stock opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $89.30 and a one year high of $122.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.