Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in WD-40 by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in WD-40 by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in WD-40 by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,819,000 after acquiring an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WDFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $228.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59 and a beta of -0.22. WD-40 has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.24%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.