Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 336,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,397,000 after buying an additional 69,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,722,000 after buying an additional 37,886 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 1,457.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 35,646 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $378,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $695,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,212. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FUL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.46.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.95 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.78%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

