Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KLIC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,459,000 after acquiring an additional 190,374 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 178.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,870,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 19.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,812,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,136,000 after acquiring an additional 455,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 82.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,117,000 after acquiring an additional 487,605 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Shares of KLIC opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $485.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.