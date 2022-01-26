MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Trading Down 1.3%

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) shares were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.12 and last traded at $16.12. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92.

MTR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTCPY)

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland of China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland of China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland Of China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for MTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.