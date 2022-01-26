MovieBloc Trading Down 20.5% Over Last Week (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $73.87 million and $13.13 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 20.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00042258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006263 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MBL is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,527,667,870 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.