Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Stake in VanEck Africa Index ETF (NYSEARCA:AFK)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Africa Index ETF (NYSEARCA:AFK) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Africa Index ETF were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFK. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in VanEck Africa Index ETF during the second quarter worth $148,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Africa Index ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Africa Index ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AFK opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08. VanEck Africa Index ETF has a 1 year low of $19.22 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

