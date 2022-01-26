MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.37

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.07.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $988.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $48.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 25.05% and a negative net margin of 91.31%. On average, analysts expect that MorphoSys AG will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MorphoSys by 23,165.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,896,000 after buying an additional 770,491 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,528,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MorphoSys by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 138,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter worth about $704,000. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MorphoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.