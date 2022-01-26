Morgan Stanley Lowers T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $202.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $222.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TROW. Bank of America began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.43.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $157.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.61. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $150.69 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

