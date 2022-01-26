Morgan Stanley Cuts Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target to $63.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CPE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $53.04 on Tuesday. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $65.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.96.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $71,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,005 shares of company stock worth $10,842,213 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $735,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 28.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $396,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,178,000 after purchasing an additional 96,581 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

