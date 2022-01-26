Monness Crespi & Hardt Lowers Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $240.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $380.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPOT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.13.

Shares of SPOT opened at $184.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.24 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $177.07 and a 1 year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,440,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,850,000 after acquiring an additional 15,125 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 519,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,253,000 after acquiring an additional 26,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

