Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stake Reduced by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Molina Healthcare comprises 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $271.93. 1,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,894. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $298.88 and a 200 day moving average of $283.15. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $328.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.69.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.