Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Shares Gap Down to $30.07

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.07, but opened at $27.52. Molecular Partners shares last traded at $27.96, with a volume of 669 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOLN. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Molecular Partners from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molecular Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Molecular Partners AG will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the third quarter worth $1,580,000. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.