Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at BTIG Research

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 300.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MOGO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mogo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Mogo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.59.

MOGO stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $172.47 million, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 2.85. Mogo has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $12.29.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 million. Mogo had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. Research analysts predict that Mogo will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOGO. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mogo by 629.5% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,671,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,824,000 after buying an additional 3,168,550 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mogo during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,661,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mogo by 459.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 497,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 408,435 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Mogo by 53,191.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 91,489 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Mogo by 148.8% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 123,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 74,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

