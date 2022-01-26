Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 267.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,716,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,187,000 after acquiring an additional 403,436 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,508,000 after buying an additional 973,171 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $622,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,136,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 572,000 shares during the period. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

