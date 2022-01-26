Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 21,460 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,460 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Invitation Homes worth $11,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,026,000 after acquiring an additional 424,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,103,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,513,000 after acquiring an additional 953,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,736 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.1% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 17,772,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,721,000 after acquiring an additional 531,954 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,366,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.82.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average is $41.11. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

