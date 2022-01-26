Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,440 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.14% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $11,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

KNX opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,930,620.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,939 shares of company stock worth $11,301,645. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.64.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.